Figge Art Museum to donate all admission proceeds to collapse victims

On Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, the museum will be donating all proceeds to the victims of the May 28 apartment collapse.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A local art museum is giving back to the community this weekend.

All admission proceeds on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at the Figge Art Museum will be donated to the victims of the Davenport apartment building collapse.

The Figge, located at 225 West Second St. in Davenport, is blocks away from the now demolished Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed on May 28. Three people died and dozens were displaced in the collapse, which is still being investigated.

“We are deeply saddened for the families who lost loved ones and for the people who have been displaced as a result of this tragedy,” said Figge Executive Director & CEO Michelle Hargrave. “By donating all of our admission proceeds this weekend, we hope to provide meaningful support to the victims and aid their recovery process.”

The Figge now joins several businesses and organizations supporting the victims, including Haus on Ruckus and the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The museum is currently showcasing The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz, Iowa Night Skies: Photographs by Johnny Brian, Ansel Adams, The Sierra Club, and the Making of a Landscape Icon, Edouard Duval-Carrié, Beyond the Classroom, and the Figge’s permanent collection galleries.

Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and students with ID and $4 children ages 4-12.