Art in the Garden returns to QC Botanical Center Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad City Botanical Center will host their 5th annual Art in the Garden event Saturday, August 7th. It will run from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm.

The event will feature local and regional artists including potters, painters, sculptors, jewelry makers and more who are inspired by nature to create their works. The work will be on display and for sale during the show.

The event includes music by Roger Carlson and friends, demonstrations by the wood turners and fun activities for the kids.

The Botanical Center is located at 2525 4th Avenue in Rock Island.