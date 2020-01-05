Art in isolation: Figge's first-ever virtual exhibit to feature QC Pride

The exhibit, QC Pride Photographs, features 11 images from Photojournalist Andy Abeyta taken during the 2019 QC Pridefest, part of the QC Pride’s Unity Pride Week.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Figge Art Museum is launching their first-ever virtual exhibit highlighting photography from the 2019 QC Pridefest.

“Now more than ever, it’s important we bring the power of art to our audiences," Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave said in a statement.

"We are thrilled that through our virtual offerings we can continue to engage people with the objects, the artists, and each other and, by doing so, inspire, connect, soothe and spark creativity in those in our community and beyond.”

People can view the exhibit from on the Figge's website from Saturday until Aug. 2, 2020.

Hargrave said the exhibit is one way the museum will celebrate Pride month in June, which commemorates the Stonewall Uprising in New York.

“With the uncertainty surrounding Pride celebrations this June, this exhibition serves as a reminder of what Pride month is all about and the sense of unity it fosters," she said.