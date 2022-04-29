Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department responds to river incident Friday near Government Bridge

Crews performed a river rescue for an individual in the Mississippi River near Lock and Dam 15, according to a Rock Island Arsenal spokesperson.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Arsenal and Davenport fire departments conducted an emergency rescue on the Mississippi River at about 1:45 p.m. Friday, April 29 near the Government Bridge.

According to a Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Public Affairs spokesperson, crews performed a boat rescue for an individual that had fallen into the river near Lock and Dam 15. There is no confirmation on how the individual got into the water.

The individual was transported from the scene by boat to undergo medical assessment.