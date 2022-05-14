Arrowhead Ranch holds annual auto auction

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Arrowhead Ranch hosted its annual auto auction on Saturday, May 14 in Coal Valley.
More than 80 cars were donated by community members and available for bidding. All the money raised goes directly to the organization, which helps at-risk youth in the Quad City area.
"We give boys an opportunity to change their life around, to turn it around and give them a chance to be something that they would be proud of," said CEO Luis Moreno. "We just had a couple of gentlemen who are in the 40s stop by and they talked about how they turned their life around and how they have good paying jobs, and good families, and how they raise their boys and remember what lessons they learned while they were here."
Moreno said they were hoping to raised at least $80,000 this year. Last year, Arrowhead Ranch raised over $160,000.
Arrowhead Ranch has been hosting this auction for nearly 50 years. The organization itself was founded in 1945.