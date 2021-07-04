Army Recruitment Sweepstakes

WQAD wants to give one lucky viewer the chance to win a $500 gaming gift card!
Plus... check out all of the career opportunities with the U.S. Army!
Discover the career for you and opportunities you never knew existed. Benefits now. Security for your future.
EDUCATION - Earn full tuition for 4+ years & merit-based scholarships
VACATION - 30 days paid annual vacation
HOUSING - Paid rent and utilities
STIPEND - Money for books, meals, and other living expenses.
VA LOAN - Purchase a home with 0% down
HEALTHCARE - Free healthcare for full-time Soldiers, reduced premiums for Army Reserve and Army National Guard.
Click here or visit www.goarmy.com for more information.
Just fill in the form below. Deadline to register is May 4th, 2021.