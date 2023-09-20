Soldiers in need of child care getting help through Army pilot program

National child care network "Upwards" will help reserve soldiers find child care during drill weekends, battle assemblies, and emergency deployments.

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The Army is launching a pilot program intended to help reserve soldiers find child care during their service.

West Liberty, IA, is one of two places in the country helping launch the program. Any Army reserve member within a 100-mile radius can use it, and the program officially kicked off in September. Upwards, a national child care network, will help reserve families find child care during drill weekends, battle assemblies, and emergency deployments. During that time, families won't have to pay any costs for child care.

"The way that it works is the eligible reservists use the Upwards program, and through that, Upwards then invoices the city of West Liberty, and we can get those bills paid for them," said Ken Brooks of West Liberty Economic Area Development Corp.

It's an intergovernmental agreement, so West Liberty is receiving money from the federal government to cover the child care costs. Army officials said that providing this service for reservists helps the entire military.

“The Army recognizes the impact that child care has on the lives of our Soldiers and their families,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, Deputy Chief of Staff for Installations (G-9). “Through increased initiatives to identify and secure accessible and affordable child care options, we enable our military parents to fulfill their responsibilities without sacrificing the well-being of their children.”

A 2021 survey by the Military Family Advisory Network of 8,638 active-duty reserve and National Guard members found that almost half said they've needed child care in the previous two years, and 78% reported having trouble finding it.

West Liberty began discussing the program about six months ago. The U.S. Army and Upwards identified it based on the size of service members population, the needs of families, the readiness of the community and support for day care services.

It is optional for day cares within that 100-mile radius to participate in the program. West Liberty City Manager Lee Geertz said Upwards has identified centers willing to provide the help and the service will connect Reserve families with a location convenient to them.

"The most important thing is being able to have peace of mind that there is established, safe child care provided so they can do what they need to do, and focus on what they need to focus on to meet their commitments," Geertz said. "They've made a commitment to everyone here that lives in the United States, to keep us safe, and to do their job. Part of me, it's like, a call to those daycare providers to maybe go above and beyond and help support and provide that."

How can military members use the program?

Parents register on the USAR program landing page, via email (heroes@upwards.com), or by calling (816) 670-3286 to connect with a Care Manager. Download the app on an Apple or Android device. Submit a care request detailing child information (i.e., birth date, zip code, etc.) as well as the hours and schedule of their care needs, their preferred provider type, budget, and other information helpful for Upwards to match them to the right provider. The Care Manager will share provider matches with the family, and parents can review and select their preferred provider. The Care Manager will help the family connect with the provider, set up a tour, enroll in care, and manage the post-enrollment experience.