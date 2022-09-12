Last minute comeback puts Navy on top of Army for 1st time in 'Battle for the Rock'

For the first three years, the game was played at the Rock Island Arsenal, but this year, it was played at Brady Street Stadium and open to the public.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the first time in the game's four-year history, bragging rights belong to the Navy.

Rock Island Arsenal soldiers, sailors, marines and coast guardsmen clashed on the football field Friday night for the fourth annual flag football game in the "Battle for the Rock."

For the past three years, the game was held at the Arsenal with Army coming out on top. This year, the game was held at Brady Street Stadium and open to the public.

"Looks like it's a lot bigger this year," Staff Sergeant Jaycob Weber said. "I'm really grateful for that, honestly, it's truly amazing."

The local Army team consisted of 25 Soldiers from First Army, Army Sustainment Command, Joint Munitions Center, U.S. Army Garrison-Rock Island and local Army recruiters. The Navy team was made up of 25 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen from the Navy Reserve Center Rock Island.

"It's all friendly," Weber said. "It's all fun. It's nothing too harsh even though, you know, everybody trash talks."

Both teams said they enjoy the competition and spent the last month practicing for the big game.

"When we're overseas, we're all on the same team, but it's nice to have that friendly competition between the branches going on," Navy Chief Petty Officer Christina Wassenhove said. "It's all in good fun. And I think it just kind of brings up that pride to be where we're at."

Navy came back in the last minute of the game to win 28-26. At stake was a traveling trophy, along with "A Piece of the Rock," a chunk of stone from the Arsenal.

The game is held ahead of the annual Army vs. Navy football game, which will kick off at Lincoln Field in Philadelphia on Saturday. The teams have faced off every year since 1930, with Navy claiming 62 victories to the Army's 53.

