2 indicted for armed robbery of 5 QC businesses in 2020

Two men allegedly responsible for multiple armed robberies in 2020 have been federally indicted.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two men accused of several armed robberies around the Quad Cities last year could spend life in prison if convicted.

The United States Department of Justice released a statement on Thursday, saying Davenport native Emmanuel Lace Howard, 21, and Evander Allen Jordan, 37, of Rock Island have been indicted for allegedly committing five armed robberies and an armed car jacking between July and October 2020.

The indictment alleges that Howard and Jordan robbed the following local businesses with a firearm, and discharged the weapon during a Domino's Pizza robbery.

Little Caesar's Pizza

Midwest Title Loans

Papa John's Pizza

Pawn King

Domino's Pizza

Howard and Jordan also used a firearm in a carjacking, according to the indictment.

Authorities arrested Howard in San Antonio, Texas, while Jordan was arrested in Davenport. Each will stay in custody of the United States Marshals Service before their trial on December 6.