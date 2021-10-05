Milan man charged after TBK Bank robbery

Moline police responded to reports of an armed robbery at TBK Bank.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Milan man was arrested after a reported armed bank robbery on Monday, October 4.

Moline Police Department released a statement saying officers responded to TBK Bank at 2040 1st Street Avenue to investigate a robbery.

Authorities say Nicholas J. Conklin, 41, demanded the bank teller give him money while inferring he was armed with a gun. Conklin reportedly fled from the bank with a large amount of cash in a silver Toyota Corolla.

Moline and Bettendorf Police detectives used surveillance footage to identify Conklin and issue a search warrant late Monday.

He was arrested without incident and the Rock Island County States Attorney charged Conklin with Aggravated Robbery.

Conklin made his first court appearance on Tuesday, and has a bond set for $75,000.

Moline Police Detective Jon Leach confirmed this incident was related to the closing of Airport Road between East 8th to East 3rd Streets on Monday evening.