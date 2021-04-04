Argrow's House donating gift sets proceeds to Breasia Terrell's family this week

Argrow's House's is donating 100% of proceeds from their National Crime Victim's Rights gift sets to Breasia's family for legal fees and funeral expenses.

A local nonprofit organization with various domestic violence support services is donating sales from gift sets to Breasia Terrell's family, a 10-year-old girl who went missing and whose remains were later found dead in the Quad Cities region.

Argrow's House's will donate 100% of proceeds from their National Crime Victim's Rights gift sets to Breasia's family for National Crime Victim's Rights Week April 18 through the 24th.

The organization said they hope the proceeds will help Breasia's family cover funeral expenses and legal fees from an ongoing homicide investigation after Breasia's remains were found in Clinton County last month.