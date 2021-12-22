Areas of Moline under boil order after major water main break

A major failure of a water main on 38th Avenue, east of 41st Street, occurred early Wednesday morning.

MOLINE, Ill. — A major failure of the 16” cast iron water main on 38th Avenue, east of 41st Street, in Moline occurred early today, December 22.

As a result, a wide area of Moline is under a boil order until further notice.

The failure caused a low pressure event in the water system serving the area of Moline, from east of 41st Street to the East Moline border, and from Avenue of the Cities to John Deere Road. Check out this map to see if you've been affected.

All Moline water customers within the designated area are under a precautionary water boil advisory until further notice.

There is also a resulting road closure near the site of the break, at the eastbound side of 38th Avenue at 41st Street, across from Panera Bread.