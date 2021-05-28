Area pools lacking lifeguards amid reopening

There is urgent hiring going on now, otherwise you could see hours reduced or closures altogether

MOLINE, Ill. — For many, Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer. As Coronavirus restrictions continue to be reduced, families are being given the opportunity to return to “normal” life. When families look to beat the heat in the summer some turn to local pools. But some area pools are having trouble finding enough lifeguards in order to maintain a full staff, and safe environment for pool-goers.

Eric Griffith, City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department Director says part of that problem is because of the largely canceled pool season last year. “We depend on returning staff every year and with not having a 2020 season we weren’t able to get as many returning staff as we usually do”. Griffith says while Moline’s Riverside Park will have enough staff, they are still looking for about 5 more lifeguards to staff the 10 week season.

Illinois remains in its bridge phase for Covid-19 which for pools means there can be 100 people in an indoor pool, or 60% building capacity with distanced groups according to Illinois Department of Public Health. For outdoor pools: Maximum groups of 100 people, multiple groups permissible with distances. You can learn more about the Bridge phase here.

Riverside Pool is open Sunday - Saturday 12pm - 5 pm.