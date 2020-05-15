Arconic eaglets named in honor of fallen heroes

After a public vote, the two eaglets of the 2020 season are Analiese and Terry, according to the Arconic Eagle Cam Facebook page.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Arconic eagles have been named!

The eaglets are named in honor of Riverdale firefighter Analiese Chapman and Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle.

Chapman passed away at age 20 in early February from complications of cystic fibrosis. She had served as a volunteer firefighter for the Riverdale Fire Department for just over two years.

At age 57, Chief Engle was killed in a car crash while on-duty in mid-April. He served in law enforcement for more than 40 years, six of which he was the chief of the Hampton Police Department.

Here were the vote tallies: