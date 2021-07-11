'A treasure for everyone' : Annual fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market wraps up

The antique and vintage market was open for the 28th year in Rock Island this past weekend, featuring a sold-out line up of 70 vendors.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The annual fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market in Rock Island wrapped up Sunday after a weekend filled with vintage collectibles and treasures.

This is the 28th year the event has been held, and featured a sold-out line up of 70 vendors with a "treasure for everyone," according to promoter Kim Schilling.

"We have young new collectors that are furnishing their homes, we have people who dress in vintage and we have that for everyone," Schilling said. "We have people who just collect specific items."

Vendors sold furniture, clothing pottery, stoneware, books, jewelry, glassware and china, coins, quilts, dolls and toys.

"It is honestly one of the most beautiful shows, incredible shows we've ever had," Schilling said.