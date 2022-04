Rock Island County says that AT&T is working to restore the service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A 911 outage has been reported in three Rock Island County cities.

According to a release from the RICO Sheriff's Office, the cities of Andalusia, Taylor Ridge, and Edgington are all facing 911 outages on Sunday, April 10.

AT&T is aware of the issue and is currently working on restoring service.