An out of this world experience! Hamilton Elementary students welcome NASA astronaut Kate Rubins

Rubins was the first person to sequence DNA in space.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Hamilton Elementary School welcomed NASA astronaut Kate Rubins. She visited the school to share her stories with students.

"When I was a kid, I absolutely wanted to be an astronaut" Rubins said. "It was one of those things that you don't think that that's a real job that people can do but it certainly is."

Rubins was originally a molecular biologist, but says she never lost her passion for the stars. She is the first person to sequence DNA in space and has been in space for nearly 300 days, the fourth most days by any U.S female astronaut. She says sharing stories about her experience brings her joy.

"For me, that's one of the best parts of this job," Rubins added. "It's fantastic to talk to these kids here about what they want to do when they grow up. Seeing their faces bright up when I talk to them about space reminds me why I love this job."

Rubins mentioned that NASA will send a crew to the moon in 2025.