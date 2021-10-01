Amtrak train strikes, kills 60-year-old Kewanee man

Mark Merritt of Kewanee was struck by an Amtrak train Thursday night, Sept. 30 in the area of the East Street viaduct.

KEWANEE, Ill. — A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday night in Kewanee.

The Kewanee Police Department identified the man as Mark Merritt, 60, of Kewanee via a post on the department's Facebook on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of the East Street viaduct. Train operators told police that the Amtrak train was traveling westbound through Kewanee when Merritt walked eastbound on the tracks towards the oncoming train.

Merritt was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kewanee police.