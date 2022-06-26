None of the roughly 80 passengers on the Amtrak train were injured during the crash, officials say.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. — Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car in Northern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of Orwood Road in Brentwood, about an hour's drive southeast of San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Three people died at the scene. One adult and a child were taken to hospitals suffering from major injuries, but there was no immediate word on their conditions, according to East Contra Costa Fire Department.

The victims were inside the four-door sedan when it was struck. The car came to rest about 60 feet away from the tracks.

Fire Department officials told ABC7 that they are called out to that location at least once or twice a year because it is a train crossing without a traffic guard.

There were 80 people aboard the Amtrak train but nobody was hurt, officials said.

The crash was under investigation.