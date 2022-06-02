Amir Locke, 22-year-old killed by Minneapolis police during no-knock warrant, was set to move to Dallas

DALLAS — Amir Locke’s family says the 22-year-old was getting ready to move to Dallas this week to be closer to his mom.
Locke’s mom, Karen Wells, says she just finished purchasing a design logo for her son.
Locke was killed by an officer at the Minneapolis Police Department last week during a no-knock warrant. His name was not listed in the warrant.
“My heart is hurting. Deep pain. Deep sorrow,” said Andre Locke, Amir’s father.
“Never would I have imagined standing up here and talking about the execution of my son by the Minneapolis Police Department. He was at a sleepover at his cousin’s place,” said Wells.
Body camera video shows police using a key to enter an apartment to execute a no-knock warrant, which Locke was not named in.
A SWAT team stormed in, identified themselves and then kicked the sofa where Locke was wrapped in a blanket, sleeping.
Officer Mark Hannaman is seen on camera firing at least 3 shots, killing the 22-year-old man less than 10 seconds after going into the apartment.
Wells says her son had a permit to carry a gun for protection because of his job as a DoorDash food delivery driver.
“My son Amir, who was born and raised in the Twin Cities, law-abiding citizen, did everything he was supposed to do,” Wells said.
According to police, Locke was armed with a handgun and pointed it in the direction of the officers.
“He wasn’t even awake, he was in a deep sleep when the officers entered the residence... I want everyone to know they kicked that couch, and startled him,” said Andre Locke.
Across Minneapolis, thousands marched the streets demanding the officer be fired.
“Twenty-two days of peace. I want you all to start with 22 days of peace,” Locke said.
Twenty-two days of peace in honor of the 22-year-old who was getting ready to start his own business in the Dallas area, and he was aspiring to be a musician like his father.
Locke’s mom just helped him purchase a design logo where he wanted to help young children.
“Was raised with morals, and values. Loved by so many," she said.
According to police, the raid was part of a homicide investigation in St. Paul.