There's a new riverboat on the Mississippi

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The American Melody on Sunday docked at River Heritage Park in Davenport on its inaugural cruise up the Mississippi River.

The ship is part of American Cruise Lines' new "Modern Series." Right now it's sailing a 22-day cruise, the longest cruise on the Mississippi. Guests were supposed to embark in New Orleans, but due to Hurricane Ida, it was switched to Natchez, Miss. Its final destination is Saint Paul, Minn.

American Melody accommodates 175-passengers. Guests were welcomed in Davenport with a band, and Mayor Mike Matson presented the captain with a book about the city for the ship's library.

Former Davenport mayor and now Director of City Partnerships for American Cruise Lines, Frank Klipsch, said the cruise line is building five modern riverboats over the next five years.

"We're going to be on the Mississippi more and more. The stops that we have here, we'll stop 22 times this year in Davenport, but even more times in the future," Klipsch said. "We're so excited. Davenport's a great stop, creates some outstanding memories for our guests."