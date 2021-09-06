American Job Center in Rock Island reopens to in-person appointments September 7

Appointments must be scheduled a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that more of their American Job Centers will reopen to in-person appointments.

Beginning Tuesday, September 7, in-person appointments will be available at multiple locations around the state, including one in Rock Island.

The Rock Island office is located at 500 42nd St, Suite 1, just east of the Augustana College stadium.

To schedule an appointment at any of these locations, individuals should call via the IDES Scheduling Hotline at 217.558.0401 and request a callback. Appointments need to be scheduled a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

According to a news release from the State of Illinois, the following details were provided:

Appointments will be available Monday through Friday between 8:30am and 5:00pm. To ensure efficiency, each appointment will be 20 minutes in length and visitors will be afforded a 10-minute grace period. Visitors who schedule an appointment must bring a photo ID and any other documentation required for the appointment.

A scheduled appointment is required for entrance into one of the offices. Individuals who arrive at an office without an appointment will be asked to schedule an appointment via the Scheduling Hotline for a later date.

Masks or face coverings are required when entering an office. If a visitor has been experiencing any symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within 14 days prior to their appointment, they will be required to reschedule the appointment.