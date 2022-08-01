x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lee County deputies find man dead in Amboy garage Monday morning

Deputies responded to a neighbor's call for help to find an injured woman and a man's dead body in an Amboy, IL residence.
Credit: MGN images

AMBOY, Ill. — Lee County officials say that found a man's dead body as well as an injured woman at an Amboy, IL residence early Monday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, at about 6:01 a.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of West Main Street in Amboy after a local resident called for help regarding a neighbor.

Deputies arrived at the home in question and found 53-year-old Vonna Benhoff with injuries. Shortly after, they found the body of 55-year-old Michael Benhoff in the home's attached garage.

Vonna was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

The Lee Country Coroner's Office has scheduled an autopsy and detectives continue to investigate the scene.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says that there is no immediate threat to the public.

Officials say that more information will be released after the investigation is over.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Davenport police ask for help locating car involved in hit-and-run spray painting