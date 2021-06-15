Amber Alert issued out of Baldwin, IA for abducted 5-year-old

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abel Lee Keil or his reported abductors are encouraged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

BALDWIN, Iowa — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old from Baldwin, Iowa was was reportedly abducted by a group of two who are on the move.

The alert of 5-year-old Abel Lee Keil's disappearance was sent out just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, and authorities say that was taken by two people: 46-year-old Jeremy John Keil and 35-year-old Amy Lynn Burick.

Authorities say that the group may be headed to Clinton or Davenport.

Abel Lee Keil is 3′6″ white boy with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a smiling face on it, blue shorts, and Batman sandals.

Jeremy Lee Keil is a 6'2 white man with hazel eyes a small amount of brown hair.

Amy Lynn Brunick is a 5'5 white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities also say that Jeremy Kiel drives a gray Honda CRV which has an identifying detail in damage to its driver-side headlight.