14-year-old girl missing from Burlington, Amber Alert issued

Caydence Jane Roberts is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top and shorts.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — An Amber Alert has been issued for Caydence Jane Roberts from Burlington. She was reported missing to Burlington police on July 26, 2023.

Roberts is a white, 14-year-old girl and weighs 120 pounds. She is five feet tall with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top and shorts.

There is no information yet available on a suspect or vehicle. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said it is a possible abduction.

The public is urged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 319-671-7001 with any information.

