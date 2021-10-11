Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old missing from Merrillville

Xeniyah Sanders was last seen Monday, Oct. 11 at 5:35 a.m.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Amber Alert is in effect for a missing-7-month-old girl from Merrillville, Indiana.

Xinyah Sanders was last seen Monday, Oct. 11 at 5:35 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger. Police describe her as a Black female who is 2 feet tall and 25 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on it that read, "Grandpa is one in a melon." She was wearing a diaper and no shoes.

Police believe the girl may be in extreme danger.

The suspect in the case is 35-year-old Leandre Nutull. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weights 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans. He was driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plate CU62616.

Anyone with information on the missing girl or the whereabouts of Nutull should call the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.