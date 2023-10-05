You can start applying for a job at Amazon's Davenport fulfillment center

The company plans on opening its Davenport fulfillment center in just three months.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — New opportunities are being unboxed in the Quad Cities. Amazon is ahead of schedule and plans on opening its Davenport fulfillment center in August with the hopes of hiring 1,000 workers.

IowaWorks's Martha Garcia-Tappa says it's bringing excitement to the area.

"When somebody says we need 1,000 people to help our economy, that's a big deal," Garcia-Tappa said. "We are here to help things move here in the Quad Cities and we are ready to be a partner with them."

She added these jobs bring many new opportunities for people who are looking to go into a new field and help build a connection around the Quad Cities.

"This is an opportunity to change your career path, the opportunities are endless," Garcia-Tappa said. "Our goal is to help spread the word of these opportunities and help job seekers connect to the resources available.

According to the jobs listed on Amazon's website, positions include managers, technicians and much more.

For more on these positions or if you are interested in a job within the Davenport fulfillment center, click here.