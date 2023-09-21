Amazon hiring thousands ahead of Davenport distribution center opening

More than 4,000 openings for 'Fulfillment Associate' for the Davenport center were posted on the Indeed.com website.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Amazon is in the process of hiring thousands of employees to staff their new Davenport distribution center.

According to a listing on the website Indeed.com, more than 4,000 positions for 'fulfillment associate' are open at a hiring event in Davenport on Friday, Sept. 22.

The hiring event will be held at the Starlite Ballroom at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, located at 2815 Locust St. in Davenport. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The associate positions are listed at $16.50 an hour for both part-time and full-time employment. The listing says that shifts are flexible and may include overnight, early morning, days, evenings, and weekends.

No experience is needed but candidates must be 18 years old or older, with "the ability to understand and adhere to all job requirements and safety guidelines."

Employees who are hired to work in the Davenport fulfillment center will be selecting, packing, and shipping orders. The role is described as fast-paced and physical.

The job listing lists the following duties and responsibilities:

Receive and put away inventory

Get customer orders ready and pack them up

Load boxes into trucks for shipment

Use scanners to read bar codes on products

View prompts on screens and follow the directions for some tasks

Troubleshoot problems

Ensure product meets quality requirements

Operate power industrial trucks (PIT) such as a forklift or pallet driver, and work at heights up to 35 feet. Equipment training and certification are provided free of cost.

Physical demands of the job include:

Lift up to 49 pounds

Push utility carts up to 60 pounds

Stand, walk, push, pull, squat, bend, and reach during shifts

Use carts, dollies, hand trucks, and other gear to move items around

Go up and down stairs (where applicable)

Work at a height of up to 40 feet on a mezzanine (where applicable)

Adhere to strict safety, quality, and fulfillment production standards

The opening date of the Davenport facility is unclear. Previous emails sent to company representatives in mid-August by News 8 were not returned.