Alzheimer's Association hosts inaugural 'BrainWorks Conference'

The conference aims to bring more awareness to resources for those who are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the first time ever, the Alzheimer's Association hosted its "BrainWorks Conference". which aimed to bring awareness of Alzheimer's alongside other types of dementia and sharing resources for those taking care of loved ones with the conditions.

According to Dr. Percy Griffin, nearly 6.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's.

"This number is expected to almost double by 2050," Dr. Griffin said. "We need to do something today to help these individuals living with Alzheimer's disease."

For many years, research has been conducted to help create treatments for those with the disease. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but there are various treatments.

"What is exciting is that we have over 140 unique therapies that are now being tested in different client trials," Dr. Griffin added. "We need to study different medications that target different aspects of the disease biology."

He continued by emphasizing that there's a greater need for people to participate in studies and encourages those impacted by dementia to join.

Dementia doesn't just make an impact on those with the condition. One man named Brad Lange said his life changed when his wife, Ann, was diagnosed back in 2015.

"There's many challenges that we deal with on the daily basis," Lange said. He said that he helps her on walks, making sure she doesn't get lost and has a calendar for her to keep track of daily activities.

"No matter what, I try to be there for my dear Ann," he said.

Earlier this year, the FDA approved a treatment that can help slow down the progression of Alzheimer's, a step forward in hopes to find a cure for the disease.

"One day we'll get to a place where we achieved our vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia," Dr. Griffin said.

The Alzheimer's Association has several resources available to those caring for someone with Alzheimer's or dementia that you can find by clicking here. It also has a 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900 for immediate support.

