Altitude Trampoline Park supporting 'family' of employees while closed

While business is suffering due to closure the first priority is their employees.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Open for only a little over a year, Altitude Trampoline Park in Davenport is in a pinch after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside gyms, bars, restaurants and other entertainment businesses, the gym closed on March 17 following Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and CDC guidelines.

Before the closure of non-essential businesses, Altitude was limiting how many people were allowed inside and increased their cleaning practices, according to branch manager Jill Oberman.

After closing, Oberman laid off dozens of employees. The staff is largely composed of high school seniors who are also missing their last semester in school including sports, prom and graduation.

Oberman said her employee's health and safety were her principle concerns

"I actually have two daughters that work for me so everyone at the moment is laid off," Oberman said.

"We are all still doing what any family does. We really become a family when we all work together as much and as long as we have. We actually started an Altitude Snapchat and we talk daily and keep up with each other's lives. We are a very close staff."

The park has a tentative reopen date of May 1 but that could change.