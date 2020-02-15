Alliant Energy warns of scam callers demanding payment

The energy company's Iowa wing is warning customers of a scam call trying to get money out of its customers.

Iowans will want to be careful of a new, more advanced scam caller masquerading as Alliant Energy making its way through the telephone lines.

The energy company said in a Facebook post that it had received reports of Alliant Energy imposters that were threatening to cut off power unless a payment was made immediately.

Alliant details that scammers have been spoofing the company's caller ID for years, but this scam is reported to have been able to set up an automated menu that sounds just like the Alliant Energy system.