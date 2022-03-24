Alleman High School warns of phone, email fraud scams

The school said scammers posing as Alleman pastors have asked for credit card information and purchased hundreds of dollars in gift cards.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Credit and gift card scams have been going around Alleman High School, the school said Thursday in a statement.

According to Alleman, fake requests have gone out via phone calls and emails asking for credit card information and buying gift cards for the school.

"Please be advised, neither Alleman High School, nor Father Mirabelli, nor anyone with the Heritage Ball Committee will ever call you or email you asking for your credit card numbers, or to have you purchase hundreds of dollars in gift cards for us," read part of Alleman's Facebook post.

As of 11:12 a.m. on Thursday, the school said several fake requests have gone out in the past 24 hours and made it look like they are from Alleman. The scam has also affected parishes with phony emails addressed by the school's pastors.

If you receive a request, the school said to call Bryant in the Development Office.