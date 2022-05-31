x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Update: Missing Aledo woman found

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office confirmed Cherrilee Van Zummeren was found Tuesday evening.
Credit: Quad Cities Missing Persons Network

ALEDO, Ill. — Update: The Mercer County Sheriff's confirmed Cherrilee Sabrina Van Zummeren was found safe just before 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Cherrilee HAS BEEN locsted!

Posted by Quad Cities Missing Persons Network on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Original: The Aledo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing adult named Cherrilee Sabrina Van Zummeren.

According to Sgt. Adam Baker, Cherrilee was last seen in Aledo, Illinois on May 30 at 10:57 p.m. walking by her neighbor's house in the 300 block of West Main Street.

Cherrilee is 19 years old and is listed at 5-foot, 3-inches and 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and braided black hair with red tips, speaks with a Jamaican accent and has pierced ears. She was carrying a pink backpack.  

Sgt. Baker reports that her family says she is cognitively impaired and developmentally delayed. Cherrilee functions at a 3rd-grade level and is considered a dependent adult. She is reported as an endangered missing adult.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aledo Police Department at (309) 582-2331 or the Mercer County Sheriff's Office at (309) 582-5194.

Help Find Cherrilee Sabrina Van Zummeren Cherrilee was last seen in Aledo, Illinois on May 30th, 2022 at 10:57 pm...

Posted by Quad Cities Missing Persons Network on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

'It's just devastating' | Massive fire destroys 7 cabin buildings at Grand Bear Resort