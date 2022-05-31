Update: Missing Aledo woman found

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office confirmed Cherrilee Van Zummeren was found Tuesday evening.

ALEDO, Ill. — Update: The Mercer County Sheriff's confirmed Cherrilee Sabrina Van Zummeren was found safe just before 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Original: The Aledo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing adult named Cherrilee Sabrina Van Zummeren.

According to Sgt. Adam Baker, Cherrilee was last seen in Aledo, Illinois on May 30 at 10:57 p.m. walking by her neighbor's house in the 300 block of West Main Street.

Cherrilee is 19 years old and is listed at 5-foot, 3-inches and 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and braided black hair with red tips, speaks with a Jamaican accent and has pierced ears. She was carrying a pink backpack.

Sgt. Baker reports that her family says she is cognitively impaired and developmentally delayed. Cherrilee functions at a 3rd-grade level and is considered a dependent adult. She is reported as an endangered missing adult.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aledo Police Department at (309) 582-2331 or the Mercer County Sheriff's Office at (309) 582-5194.