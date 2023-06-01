Eyes on the pies: Aledo busy baking rhubarb treats ahead of annual Rhubarb Fest

The proceeds from the bake sales are said to be one of the best fundraising tools for local non-profits, such as the Mercer County Senior Center.

ALEDO, Ill. — It's the eve of the 31st annual Rhubarb Fest in Aledo, the Rhubarb Capital of Illinois. That means every available oven, freezer and hand are running full steam ahead to make sure all the rhubarb treats are ready to go Friday morning.

The festival was started in 1990 by Darlene Johnson as a way to draw people to the area and to visit her cousin's shop. The first year, she offered samples of 12 rhubarb dishes, drawing a crowd of 67 people. These days, rhubarb can be found growing all over the small town, and the festival draws a crowd of 10,000 from all over the country.

At the event, all sorts of rhubarb treats are sold from pies to crisps to lemonades. Last year, over 4,000 rhubarb pies were sold, and that doesn't even include all the other baked goods.

Organizations that sell the baked goods, like the Mercer County Senior Center, have been thinking about Rhubarb Fest since January. That's when ordering all the baking supplies starts. In March, Executive Director Kim Schaefer said they start rolling out and freezing pie crust.

"From that point all the way up until June 1, or the first Friday of June, we're working every day, weekends, holidays, etc.," Schaefer said.

The week leading up to Rhubarb Fest she and her team will spend at least 60 hours in the kitchen baking.

"We personally are making over 300 to 400 pies and crisps and other items every year," she said.

It takes about 30 pounds of butter, 50 pounds of lard, 75 pounds of sugar and flour and at least 25 five-gallon buckets of rhubarb to get the job done. There are many parts of the recipes and tricks of the trades that they've learned from older relatives that they're now passing down to younger generations.

"We just taught Taylor, who is my INA coordinator, how to make pie crust this year," Schaefer said. "She's always been the one that just helped her grandma roll it out. She'd never actually made one, so now she's being taught and that new generation's learning."

The proceeds from the bake sales are also said to be one of the best fundraising tools for local non-profits, like the Senior Center.

"Last year, it was $4,800 that we profited after all things were said and done of paying for all the ingredients, items and everything," Schaefer said. "Of course, you don't track the labor of love and the time, but $4,800 came in and that's over three months of cash match, going almost four, so that helps us quite a bit."

Even though it's a lot of hard work, it's hours well spent, she said.

"The camaraderie of all of us coming together and some of our rhubarb brains that we joke about having and then the end result honestly, not just because we're done," Schaefer said. "On Friday and Saturday when you're there and the folks are coming out almost like a good yard sale. We don't open and start selling until nine, but we're setting up at 7:30 and they're already there wanting the pies. And then when you see that satisfaction of them, 'Oh, you do have rhubarb pie left!' And you're like, 'We've got two left. Which one you want?'"

Her biggest advice is to buy your pies early so you don't miss out and have rhubarb regret.