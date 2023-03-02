Aledo to build new aquatic center with funding from Illinois grant

City officials say the grant is a jumpstart to its project.

ALEDO, Ill. — The City of Aledo is putting together a plan. On Wednesday, March 1, Illinois awarded the City $600,000 dollars. It's part of the state's $60 million grant that aims towards improving parks and recreation centers across the state.

Aledo Mayor Chris Hagloch says the money will jumpstart the project.

"We just felt like it would be a great asset to the community if we could add a new swimming pool or aquatic area," Hagloch said.

The planned aquatic center will replace the community pool, located near Mercer County High School.

"Our old pool was built in the 1930s and its life expectancy was about 25 years at that time," Mayor Hagloch said. "Here we are, 80 years plus later and we know it's time for something new."



The aquatic center is planned to be built on 2.2 acres of land that sits empty near the city's fire department.

"We've been working on the details all last year," city clerk Jarod Dale said. "We applied for the grant last September and we are pleased to received the money."

The project is set to cost $6 million and so far the city has raised $1.2 million, including the grant. Officials say they hope to raise money in future fundraisers.

"We hope to see support from our community," Mayor Hagloch said. "We have seen in the past support in other projects so we are hopeful to see the same support."