Who is the latest Iowa State Fair musical act? Let's just say ... 'You Oughta Know'

Alanis Morissette is the latest performer announced to play this year's Iowa State Fair. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Alanis Morissette is the latest act announced to play this year's Iowa State Fair.

You probably know Morissette as the gungy, experimental '90s singer with long brown locks. The Canadian singer-songwriter made her worldwide music debut back in 1995 with the album "Jagged Little Pill," which featured hit tracks like "You Oughta Know," "Ironic" and "Hand in My Pocket."

The contemporary album channeled the angst of young women, went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time and earned her five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, according to the Recording Academy.

Morissette and special guest Morgan Wade, most known for her 2021 country-pop single "Wilder Days," take the fair stage at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.

Tickets for the concert go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 1 with prices ranging from $25-$85 for seating and $95 for the standing pit.