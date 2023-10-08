The 'Danndee' way an Aledo family farm business is beating the drought

Kate Danner's farm business 'Danndee Flowers' struggled with dry weather, as sunflowers haven't grown well. They're finding success in selling crafted items.

ALEDO, Ill. — Farmers across the Midwest have struggled with corn and soybean crops because of the summer drought, and a family farm in Aledo had faced their own challenges with a new business venture.

Kate Danner, who is a 5th generation farmer, still mainly grows corn, soybean and wheat on the family farm. "My great-great grandfather, he bought the originial 160 acres here," she said.

In 2021, she started a side business on the farm called Danndee Flowers. Run mainly by Danner and mother Carol Longley, the business offers fun activities on the farm like exploring a corn maze, having a picnic near the pond, photo spots and even cutting your own bouquet of flowers. "I really feel like I get the blessings of both worlds," Danner said.

While most of her flowers are fine and dandy, her sunflowers are not. "I really hate that we're a sunflower farm and the worst crop I have this year are sunflowers," Danner said with a little laugh.

Dry weather forced Danner to replant her sunflower seeds as many as six times, and use variants that cost triple the amount of money. "there's still going to be plenty of beauty here, it's just not going to be the rows and rows like it normally is," she said.

However, business is booming elsewhere as about 80% of sales comes from products. A 'Country Store' on the farm offers candles and food items made by the family, using flowers from the farm, along with selling other merchandise. Danner also travels to local events like the local Rhubarb Fest to sell items.

Mother Carol Longley lends her helping hand, most recently with lavender-based products. As the flower takes 3 years to grow, they were recently able to cut them and use.

"You know I certainly have enjoyed their career as a dietitian," Longley said, as she used to teach food science at Western Illinois University, "but being able to work with my daughter and just, you know, let the creativity flow, see what people really want is great."

No matter how business goes, family is the invaluable thing the mother-daughter duo have.

"I can't appreciate more the opportunity to work with her," Longley said. "I can't express how much it means to have a good friend, such a good supporter," Danner said.