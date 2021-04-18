Afternoon fire levels Andalusia barn, almost ignites oil barrels

A fire that destroyed a barn in Andalusia was almost made worse by the presence of oil drums.

ANDALUSIA, Ill. — A fire ravaged a barn in rural Andalusia in the afternoon of Sunday, April, and almost became even more major problem due to oil on the premises.

Around 1:30 p.m., a fire was reported to be engulfing a barn in the 9100 block of West Street in Andalusia, just down the street from Snowstar Winter Park.

In addition to the flames levelling the barn, the incident was made far more dangerous by the reported presence of many 55-gallon oil drums inside the structure.

Thankfully, the oil was not ignited, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and remaining hot spots without incident.

No injuries were reported, and the damage was contained to the barn.