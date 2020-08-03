Afternoon fire breaks out in Moline home's attic

Fire engines scrambled to the scene just before 1 p.m. to find flames in the attic window.

MOLINE, Ill. — Firefighters have been at a single-family home in Moline putting out a fire that seemingly broke out in the building's attic.

Fire crews responded to the scene in the 1700 block of 12th Avenue at just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 8th. They arrived at the scene to see the flames in the home's attic window, where they believe the fire to have started.

Responders are still at the scene putting out the flames. A power company came to the scene to disconnect the house from the grid. Parts of 12th Avenue have been closed to traffic.