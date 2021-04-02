AALS hopes to reach Black and Brown communities to recruit more blood donors for their event in March.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a bit of a wrench in how some organizations, like the African-American Leadership Society of the United Way Quad Cities, would like to recognize Black History Month. But AALS Manager Kayla Babers says they still have the means to celebrate.

All throughout February, the organization is pushing a blood donation drive, taking place on Saturday, March 13th. It's the only in-person event they'll be able to have this year for Black History Month.

The blood donation drive will be held at the Lincoln School Community Center in Davenport, and there will be social distancing and mask wearing measures in place. The event is in partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

AALS hopes to reach Black and Brown communities in particular, to recruit more blood donors.

"We'll be pumping it up all month long through February to get the word out that we need black donors, especially during COVID-19," Babers says. "Our donation rates are real low, one to two percent.... Plasma is a great need (during a pandemic), and we're looking at getting black community members to donate."

Any eligible blood donor is encouraged to attend the blood donation drive.