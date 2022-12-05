Iowa State Patrol identify pilot who died in Adams County plane crash

The aircraft hit a power line during take off around 12:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORNING, Iowa — Officials are investigating a plane crash that led to the death of one man Monday near Corning, says the Iowa State Patrol.

A plane took off from an airport in Adams County at approximately 12:38 p.m. with one man — the pilot, 80-year-old Steven Porter — on board.

According to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla, the aircraft hit a power line during takeoff. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Loved ones say he was a harder worker and was always on the go.

The celebration of life service for Porter will take place Dec. 17 at Corning United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.