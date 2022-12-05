Iowa State Patrol identify pilot who died in Adams County plane crash

CORNING, Iowa — Officials are investigating a plane crash that led to the death of one man Monday near Corning, says the Iowa State Patrol.
A plane took off from an airport in Adams County at approximately 12:38 p.m. with one man — the pilot, 80-year-old Steven Porter — on board.
According to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla, the aircraft hit a power line during takeoff. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Loved ones say he was a harder worker and was always on the go.
The celebration of life service for Porter will take place Dec. 17 at Corning United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube