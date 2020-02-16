Activists take to Davenport streets to protest police profiling

Half a dozen protesters stood outside the Davenport Police building to protest the recent stopping of 13-year-old black student.

A number of people protested outside the Davenport Police headquarters on Saturday afternoon to speak against the Wednesday incident where police stopped a 13-year old student for questioning.

More than half a dozen people armed with signs and their voices stood outside the building, including the Ingrams, the family of the boy who was stopped.

The parents believe the incident to have come from racial profiling. Jonathan Ingram is a 13-year-old African-American student who was walking to buy a drink at a gas station before school when police stopped him to question him about a recent car theft.

Police have said that he was questioned because he matched the description of the suspect, directly naming his black coat as an important element.