Activist organization registers more than two dozen voters at drive-thru booth

For anyone who didn't make it to the booth, there will be an event Friday night at Centennial Park for National Black Voter Day to get registered.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — About 30 people were registered to vote at a drive-thru booth set up by activist organization No Justice No Peace.

"(A lot of people are) tired seeing people not paying attention to these neighborhoods," State Director Al Womble says,

Group members guided people through the registration process by helping them fill out the form, answering questions and delivering those forms to the appropriate county auditor's offices. The group has traveled across the state registering voters about 50 voters this month.

Womble says they visited this neighborhood of Davenport, right off of Harrison St. and 14th St., to ensure the community's voices are heard.

"This community is sometimes under-served in terms of voter registration and political activity and we want to change that," he says.

Tayonna Thomas says this will be her first time voting, and believes that some people don't find voting important.

"I think if people vote they will see change and different things around here," she says.

Thomas says she's ready to speak out on the issues that matter most to her and her community.

"Mostly just gun violence, and black on black (crime)," she says. "There's lots of gang banging in the community," she says.

Fred Perdue says he's looking forward to casting his ballot and wants everyone to get registered too.

"It's important for everyone to vote because it matters," he says. "That's real power, you don' have power without it. You know, you can make something happen if you do."

Rob Johnson with No Justice No Peace says some of the issues that matter here, like school quality and criminal justice start with local and state elections.

"Let's be clear -- the President doesn't make laws, your senators and congressional members do," Johnson says. "State senators and state legislators do. They make laws."