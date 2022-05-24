This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary Tuesday afternoon, according to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. The shooter has since been taken into custody, Uvalde police said.

At 12:17 p.m., UCISD said there was an active shooter and law enforcement was on site. All campuses were placed under lockdown due to gunshots in the area and the students and staff are safe in the building. There was no indication that the lockdown had since been lifted following the suspect being taken into custody.

University Hospital confirmed they received two patients, one adult and one child but their conditions weren't immediately known. Uvalde Memorial Hospital said they are currently caring for several students in the emergency room.

‼️Information at this time is that the active shooter at Robb Elementary is in custody. UMH is currently caring for... Posted by Uvalde Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Immediate family of those students are being told to report to the cafeteria on the second floor of the hospital. They asked those who are not immediate family to refrain coming to the hospital.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by... Posted by Uvalde CISD on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Just after noon, UPD posted on Facebook that there was a heavy police presence, but a reason wasn't given at the time.

UCISD is telling parents to not pick their children up until they have all been accounted for. Parents will be notified when once the students are accounted for.

Students are currently being bussed the Willie DeLeon Civic Center which is located at 300 E Main St, Uvalde, TX 78801.

Reunification Site for Robb Students: Robb Elementary students are being transported to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center... Posted by Uvalde CISD on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

UPDATE @ 12:23: Scene remains active. Parents are asked to pick up students at the Sgt. Willie Deleon Civic Center.... Posted by Uvalde Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022