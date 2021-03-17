More than 11 percent of the population in Rock Island County is fully vaccinated.

Vaccine rollout continues in the Quad Cities Area. The Camden Center vaccination clinic, run with assistance from the Illinois National Guard, has administered about 8,000 vaccine doses in its first week of operation.

More than eleven percent of the county's population is now fully vaccinated.

The clinic has the capability to give out about 1,000 shots a day, but some days there's enough supply to do that and other days there is not. In the last week there's been a combination of different vaccine brands.

The one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is expected to be available at this clinic later this week or early next week.

"Some people find that (one-dose) appealing and want the Johnson and Johnson vaccine," Janet Hill with the Rock Island County Public Health Department says. "We're hearing that the Quincy, Illinois mass vaccination site has Johnson and Johnson, so if someone really wants it, that might be an option for them, but I give the same advice as Dr. Anthony Fauci gives -- the best vaccine is the one available to you."