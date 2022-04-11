Here's why Abby Finkenauer won't appear on the June 2022 primary ballot

The judge's ruling says Finkenauer's campaign failed to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties as required by Iowa Code.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from March 27, 2022.

Democrat Abby Finkenauer's name won't be on the June 2022 primary ballot for the Iowa U.S. Senate race after a Polk County judge ruled her campaign didn't obtain enough signatures.

According to the ruling, Finkenauer's campaign collected signatures and filed her nomination petition with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office on March 10. On March 25, plaintiffs Kim Schmett and Leanne Pellett filed objections to Finkenauer's petition.

The filing says both Schmett and Pellett were registered as Republicans at the time of filing their objections.

Their objection "cited several deficiencies in the nomination petition sheets, including improperly dated signatures, lines, a petition sheet with missing information in the header, signature lines with only partial address, and specific duplicate signatures," according to the judge's ruling.

According to Iowa Code, an individual who wants to run for political office needs to meet certain criteria before their name can be placed on the ballot. Those running for the U.S. Senate must obtain no less than 3,500 signatures. Of those signatures, the candidate must have at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties in the district.

The plaintiffs objected to three specific signatures, one from Allamakee County and two from Cedar County. The screenshot below shows the signatures:

Schmett and Pellett argue that the date of the signature "is not something that should simply be assumed from other information on the sheet." They also argue the statute states "each signer shall add the signer's... date of signing."

According to the filing, that means "they assert that the date of signing cannot come from another voter's date of signing, nor can it come from the person who circulated the petition."

"The Court takes no joy in this conclusion," the filing says. "This Court should not be in the position to make a difference in an election, and Ms. Finkenauer and her supporters should have a chance to advance her candidacy. However, this Court’s job is to sit as a referee and apply the law without passion or prejudice. It is required to rule without consideration of the politics of the day. Here the Court has attempted to fulfill that role."

Finkenauer's campaign released a statement saying it plans to challenge the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court. A statement from Finkenauer reads as follows:

“After careful review, I have decided to challenge this deeply partisan decision to the Iowa Supreme Court. First, the Republican Secretary of State’s Office accepted our more than 5,000 signatures, 1,500 more than are required, and put me on the U.S. Senate ballot. Then, Chuck Grassley’s Republican allies launched a partisan challenge to remove me from the ballot, and that challenge was heard and rejected by the bipartisan State Objections Panel. Now, in a massive gift to Washington Republicans, this partisan decision overrules both the Republican Secretary of State’s Office and the bipartisan panel, ignores decades of precedent, interferes in the electoral process, and makes a mockery of our democracy. It’s clear now more than ever: Republicans are scared of the campaign we’re building. They’ve gone to historic lengths to slow us down because they know Chuck Grassley is more vulnerable than ever, and that we can beat him in November. We refuse to back down in the face of these partisan attacks. We are confident that we have met every requirement to be on the ballot, and we will not stop fighting back against this meritless attack that seeks to silence the voices of tens of thousands of Iowans.”



