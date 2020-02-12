Report: Rep. Abby Finkenauer being considered for Labor Secretary

Local 5 reached out to the congresswoman's office for comment on the report from Reuters.

IOWA, USA — Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who lost her bid for re-election last month, is being considered for Labor Secretary under President-Elect Joe Biden's administration, Reuters reported.

The wire agency reported Finkenauer, a Democrat who lost to Republican Ashley Hinson to keep her 1st District seat, is a close ally of Biden.

When asked for comment on the report, Finkenauer's spokesman offered the following statement:

“In her four years in the statehouse and during her time in Congress, Congresswoman Finkenauer has always put working families first — fighting for worker protections, protecting the right to organize and advocating for made-in-America and fair-wage provisions as well as equal pay.

"Congresswoman Finkenauer is focused on serving Iowans by completing her term in Congress and pressing for additional action on pandemic relief that protects workers and helps families, small businesses and communities. Congresswoman Finkenauer has known President-Elect Biden for more than a decade, and trusts his leadership for working-class families.”

Local 5 also reached out to the Biden transition team, and have not heard back.