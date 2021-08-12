Investigators: Stove 'too close to wall' was cause of Abarrotes Carrillo grocery store fire

The building sustained heavy damage but no injuries were reported after heat from the stove's burners got into the wall cavity, starting the fire.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A structure fire causing heavy damage to Abarrotes Carrillo grocery store was due to a stove being too close to a wall, investigators say.

Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris released a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 8th, saying a commercial stove on the first floor of the business caused heat from the burners to get into the wall which started the fire.

Crews responded to the fire on Dec. 4th at 9:18 p.m.

Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming out of the roof of the building located on the 900 Block of West 3rd Street.

The store and restaurant is a two and a half story structure with the business located on the first floor and a residence on the second level.