Abandoned Rock Island building catches fire; cause unknown

Billowing smoke led firefighters to discover the mysterious fire Friday evening.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — An abandoned building caught fire on the evening of Friday, March 6th and firefighters were alerted by smoke rising through the air.

The location, the former Old Norcross rubber plant building on 2nd Street, contained a small fire in the former office section that leaked smoke outside the structure.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were forced to cut a padlock on the building's entrance to get inside and fight the fire.

The fire was reportedly small, with the roof sustaining a large amount of damage