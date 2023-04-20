A day full of memories; Kewanee High School hosts prom for special needs students

It's part of their "abilities awareness" week, bringing attention to special needs that some students have, both physical and mental.

KEWANEE, Ill. — On Wednesday morning, Kewanee High School special needs students saw their school day become a party. The school hosted a prom as part of their 'abilities awareness' week, bringing attention to special needs, both physical and mental.

"They look forward to this all year," Special Education teacher Nicole Nelson said. "This is just a day that they can feel really welcome at the school."

The event is organized by students, who want to give their classmates the opportunity to hang out with their friends and create new relationships.

"This school means a lot to me because the way our students care for each other is special," Nelson added. "They're so accepting and they make it a very welcoming environment."

Principal Rebecca Baney says the origin of the event began in 2014, an idea that came from one of her students.

"We were getting ready to read a book in which the main character has autism," Baney said. "I wanted my students to understand a little bit of autism and from there on, they got the idea of giving back to our 'life skills' students. It's truly one of the best things I have worked with in my career."

Many students described the event as the best time of their life, as numerous fun activities were offered to them. It was the seventh time the school has hosted the event.